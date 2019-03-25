Love '80s New Wave and Synthpop? This 'Lost 80s' concert is your jam!

SAN ANTONIO - Attention children of the 80s! If you were into New Wave, Synthpop and Power Pop, there's a concert coming to San Antonio that might literally make your hair stand on end, especially if you're channeling A Flock of Seagulls, which is one of the artists scheduled to perform.

The "Lost 80s" concert, scheduled for August 21 at Sunken Garden Theater, will also feature Missing Persons, Wang Chung and more than a half dozen other artists.

Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. at Tobincenter.org.

Here's a list of the featured artists along with the songs that made them famous:

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS - “I Ran," “A Space Age Love Song”

MISSING PERSONS - “Walking In LA," “Words”

WANG CHUNG - “Every Body Have Fun Tonight," "Dance Hall Days”

FARRINGTON + MANN ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF WHEN IN ROME UK - “The Promise,“ Heaven Knows”

THE ESCAPE CLUB - “Wild, Wild West,“ I’ll Be There”

THE VAPORS - “Turning Japanese," “Jimmie Jones”

REAL LIFE - “Send Me An Angel," “Catch Me I’m Falling”

TRANS X - “Living On Video," ”Message On The Radio”

BOYS DON’T CRY - “I Wanna Be a Cowboy”

ANYTHING BOX - “Living In Oblivion," ”Kiss Of Love”

Christopher Anton formerly of Information Society

