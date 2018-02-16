Love is still in the air in SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events, and there is something for the entire family.

Heart vs. Fleetwood Mac Valentine Hangover

Tribute bands will battling it out with all the crowd favorites. This show is tonight at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are still available.

Valentine's Super Love Jam

This concert at the Alamodome features some original old school bands. Peaches & Herb, The Manhattans and Color Me Badd will all be performing. This takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Love & Happiness Show

This concert is also taking place at the Alamodome, but on Saturday night. R&B legends Charlie Wilson and Keith Sweat will headline this show. Tickets are still available.

Valentine's Dinner & Ghost Tour

This event will take place both tonight and Saturday night at the Menger Hotel. Following dinner, you can either take a walking ghost tour or a bus tour. This is put on by the Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours.

Asian Festival

This will festival will take place Saturday to celebrate the Year of the Dog. This starts at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Institute of Texan Cultures. Admission at the gate for adults is $12 and $5 for kids.

Lanterns on the Water

Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Riverwalk you can buy a lantern for $5, and cast it into the water in honor of loved ones, hopes, dreams and wishes. Along with this, six illuminated floats will be put on the river. These floats will appear every night from 7 to 9 p.m. until March 3.

