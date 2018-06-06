Luke Bryan to perform at AT&T Center on September 6

SAN ANTONIO - Country music singer Luke Bryan has announced that he will perform in San Antonio as part of his latest tour this September.

The performance will take place on Thursday, Sept. 6 at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m. Special guests Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce also are set to perform.

According to a press release, tickets for the "What Makes You Country Tour" will go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

Bryan, 41, has received multiple awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association and has sold over 7 million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.

Those interested in going can buy tickets at Livenation.com, the venue box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

