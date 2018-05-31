Major blockbuster movies coming to Netflix in June, see full list

SAN ANTONIO - Netflix is bringing in a lot of major movies for the month of June, including “Thor: Ragnarok” and several Oscar winners like “The King’s Speech” and “The Departed.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Disney’s: Tarzan” will also be available to watch.

Fans of the Netflix original series “Queer Eye” will be able to watch season 2 on June 15.

As always, fans have to say goodbye to movies every month as Netflix makes room for the new movies coming in.

Among the outgoing films are “50 First Dates,” “8 Mile” and “Men in Black.”

To view the full list of what’s coming and going, click here.

