Mala Luna Music Festival announces date, venue

SAN ANTONIO - The Mala Luna Music Festival will return to San Antonio this year, and the dates have been announced.

This year the festival will be on Oct. 27 and 28 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

In the past two years, the festival has brought big names to the Alamo City like Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa.

Last year the festival sold out, with 50,000 fans in attendance nearly doubling the overall attendance from the inaugural event in 2016.

This musical festival looks forward to showcasing top musical talent, also paying tribute to San Antonio and the cultural celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

An extremely limited number of specially priced tickets will be available from this Friday through Sunday while supplies last.

In the coming weeks, Mala Luna Music Festival 2018 will announce the full music lineup, daily performance schedule and single-day tickets.

Click here for more information.



