Mala Luna Music Festival lineup announced

SAN ANTONIO - For the fourth consecutive year, Mala Luna Music Festival returns to San Antonio.

The lineup for the 2019 festival was released Friday morning.

Headliners include Russ, Miguel, Diplo and Juice Wrld. The festival will also include other hip hop and R&B artists, like Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti.

This year, the festival will focus on showcasing rising female talent in today's music industry.

Some of the women performing include Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez and Houston's Megan Thee Stallion.

Mala Luna Music Festical has become the largest music festival in San Antonio, and this year it will be held Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

