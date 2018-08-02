Entertainment

Man proposes to Minnie Mouse at Disney World right in front of Mickey in viral video

Mickey Mouse not impressed

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Walt Disney World has been the scene of many marriage proposals. But one recent proposal is getting a lot of attention on social media for taking a dramatic turn after the man got down on one knee and proposed to Minnie Mouse right in front of Mickey.

The video was posted on Twitter by @NairobySandoval.

After the man proposed, Minnie appeared delighted and even gave him a big hug. But the celebration soon ended when Minnie and everyone else in the room realized Mickey was watching. 

The man apologized to Mickey as Mickey gestured that he had his eye on them. At that point Minnie seemed to change her tune and let Mickey know she was just "goofing" around.

Watch the video:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.