Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dies at 95

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Ca. - Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee died Monday morning at the age of 95.

He was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he died, according to TMZ.

He stayed in the spotlight in recent years for making cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Lee recently battled pneumonia and had vision issues and reportedly suffered several illnesses in recent years.

Lee's daughter, J.C., confirmed his death to TMZ Monday afternoon.

His wife Joan passed away last year after 69 years of marriage.

