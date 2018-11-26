Masa Fest is no mas: Tamale festival canceled this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - You will have to get your tamales elsewhere this weekend after event organizers canceled the second annual Sunday Masa Fest event.

The announcement was made on the event's Facebook page.

Officials with organizer, EgCollaborations, posted to say they had a logistics issue Sunday that they weren't aware of.

They learned that other events were taking place, closing off major streets and access to the tamale fest.

EgCollaborations considered rescheduling but couldn't figure out a date with other events already scheduled.

Refunds will be issued to those who already bought tickets, and a donation will still be made to the Elf Louise Christmas Project on their behalf.

