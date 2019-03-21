Entertainment

Mega pop star stops at Buc-ee's before San Antonio concert

Pink makes pit stop at iconic Texas truck stop

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Pop star Pink made a pit stop at the famous Buc-ee's on her "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" in between Texas tour dates.

The pop star performed in Houston on Tuesday and will be performing at the AT&T Center on Thursday night.

There are two Buc-ee's in between Houston and San Antonio, one in Katy and one in Luling.

"Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it," Pink posted to Instagram along with photos of her and her family at the Texas icon.

There is no word on whether she and the family picked up classics like jerkey or beaver nuggets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

