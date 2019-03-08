Menudo and michelada events taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Have any plans this weekend? If not, try checking out some of the following events.

The Sound of Music: The brand new production of this classic musical will be at the Majestic Theatre. There are shows scheduled for Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Paw Patrol Live!: This fun event is a must for the kiddos. There will be performances all weekend long at the Tobin Center. Tickets are still available.

Spring Bloom: This free annual event will take place Saturday morning at SAWS headquarters at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North. Attendees can learn all about gardening and landscape care. The first 1,000 visitors get a free plant.

Ballet in the Park: Another fun event for the family is Ballet in the Park. The unique event features Ballet San Antonio performing at Travis Park. It is free to attend and you are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. The first performance starts at 6 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa: The rapper will perform at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday night. Tickets are still available.

Los Tigres Del Norte: The popular norteño band will be live at Cowboys Dancehall on Saturday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Some general admission tickets are still available.

Menudo Madness Festival & Cook Off: The popular Mexican dish is now getting its own festival. It's the first year for this event that will feature live entertainment, cook-off and live wrestling. This takes place at the Moonlight Ballroom and Conference Center. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25 and it starts at noon.

3rd Annual Michelada Mania: When you're done eating menudo, head over to this event at La Gloria at the Dominion. $15 gets you 5 michelada samples and an order of tacos. This starts at 1 p.m.

