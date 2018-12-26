Metallica donates $100,000 to Texas community college

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A Houston-area college was one of ten community colleges to receive $100,000 from legendary heavy metal band, Metallica.

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation donated a total of $1 million to ten community colleges across the nation, including Lonestar Community College in The Woodlands.

According to a news release, the funds will go toward supporting students who are "looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program." The funds will support more than 1,000 students pursuing a traditional trade or applied skill.

All Within My Hands partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges to dole out the grants.

“All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about," said Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. "We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

The news release stated that the following ten community colleges were selected based on stops during Metallica's WorldWired tour:

Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina

Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon

College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois

Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland

Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin

Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas

North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas

