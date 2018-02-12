Mexican icon Luis Miguel to make stop in SA during ‘¡México Por Siempre!' tour

SAN ANTONIO - World-renowned Mexican singer Luis Miguel has announced he will be performing across North America for his “¡México Por Siempre!” tour and will make a stop in San Antonio!

Miguel, one of the most successful artists in Latin American history, is set to arrive in the Alamo City on Aug. 30 to perform his biggest hits in front of thousands of people at the AT&T Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @LMXLM is bringing his ¡México Por Siempre! Tour to the @attcenter on August 30! Tickets go on sale February 16 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/OTnP8yBGPo — AT&T Center (@attcenter) February 12, 2018

Named after his most recent studio album, tickets for the "¡México Por Siempre!" tour go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. CT on ATTCenter.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or can call 800-745-3000.

For Citi card members, pre-sale tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. CT through the Citi’s Private Pass program.

To learn more about Luis Miguel’s "¡México Por Siempre!" tour, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.