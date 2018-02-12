Entertainment

Mexican icon Luis Miguel to make stop in SA during ‘¡México Por Siempre!' tour

Miguel to perform at AT&T Center on Aug. 30

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist
Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - World-renowned Mexican singer Luis Miguel has announced he will be performing across North America for his “¡México Por Siempre!” tour and will make a stop in San Antonio! 

Miguel, one of the most successful artists in Latin American history, is set to arrive in the Alamo City on Aug. 30 to perform his biggest hits in front of thousands of people at the AT&T Center. 

More Headlines

Named after his most recent studio album, tickets for the "¡México Por Siempre!" tour go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. CT on ATTCenter.com

Fans can also purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or can call 800-745-3000.

For Citi card members, pre-sale tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. CT through the Citi’s Private Pass program. 

To learn more about Luis Miguel’s "¡México Por Siempre!" tour, click here. 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.