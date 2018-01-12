Mexican pop stars set San Antonio concert date for world tour

SAN ANTONIO - Two superstars of Latin pop/rock music are bringing their world tour to San Antonio.

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman announced Friday the cities and dates for the final leg of their ‘VERSUS WORLD TOUR,’ which includes a performance at the AT&T Center on March 10.

Trevi and Guzmán are two of the most representative icons in Spanish-language music and have influenced entire generations.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and ATTCenter.com.

Below is a list of other Texas concert dates.

March 7 in Hidalgo, State Farm Arena

March 9 in Houston, Smart Financial Centre

March 11 in Dallas, Toyota Music Factory

April 4 in El Paso, Don Haskins Center

