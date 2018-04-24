'Mi Gente' artist J. Balvin coming to San Antonio

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: J. Balvin performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Colombian artist J. Balvin is coming to San Antonio in October for his Vibras Tour, named after his soon-to-be released VIBRAS album.

Balvin will kick off his tour on Sept. 19 in Fresno, California and will make 27 stops, including one in San Antonio on Oct. 7.

Balvin will perform at the Freeman Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Balvin has had back-to-back No. 1 singles with “Mi Gente” and “Machika,” featuring acclaimed artists including Beyoncé, Cardi B and Justin Bieber.

Balvin's San Antonio stop is one of six he will make in Texas. Balvin is scheduled to perform in El Paso, Laredo, Houston, Dallas and Edinburgh as well as San Antonio.

