Migos coming to San Antonio on Cinco de Mayo for 'Cinco de Migo'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Migos is putting its own twist on Cinco de Mayo with a "Cinco de Migo" appearance in San Antonio on Saturday.

LIVE Ultra Lounge is hosting the three-man group, which is comprised of rappers Offset, Takeoff and Quavo.

The group is expected to make an appearance in San Antonio on Saturday after performing at the JMBLYA music festival in Austin.

The group is behind the hit songs "Bad and Boujee," "Walk It Talk It" and "T-Shirt."

Tickets to party with Migos start at $80. Tickets can be purchased during the presale period for $60.

Doors will open at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.