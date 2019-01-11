Monster Jam returns and DreamWeek kickoff this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is a little bit of something for the entire family to enjoy this weekend.

Here's a list of events taking place:

DreamWeek: Friday is the start of 16 days of more than 170 events taking place around town. This year's theme is "What makes us human?" There are all kinds of events scheduled like panel discussions, film screenings, concerts and art exhibits. Click here, for the full list of events.

Waitress: This popular Broadway show is at the Majestic Theatre. Shows are scheduled for Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

San Antonio Symphony: The symphony will perform Friday and Saturday night at the Tobin Center. They will be performing music from Brahms Symphony No. 4. Tickets are still available for both performances.

Girl Scouts Cookie Rally: This will take place at the San Antonio Zoo Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Girl Scouts will be on hand to sell cookies and there will also be STEM demos, face painting and free goodies. You can purchase tickets on the zoo's website.

Monster Jam: Grave Digger returns to the Alamodome this weekend. Saturday's show starts at 7 p.m. and Sunday's show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available

