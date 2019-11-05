More entertainers announced for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO - Artists for the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo keep rolling in.

On Tuesday morning, the rodeo announced three more acts for the fair that will run Feb. 6-23 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Midland will play on the rotating stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 for the semifinals.

Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer will perform at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 and Southern rockers Whiskey Myers will perform at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 for Xtreme Bulls.

Previously announced entertainers include Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, ZZ Top and Dierks Bentley.

Limited seats are available for Paisley on Feb. 21, ZZ Top on Feb. 14 and Johnson on Feb. 6.

Urban's show at 1 p.m. on Feb. 15 is sold out, according to Ticketmaster, but limited seats are still available for his 7 p.m. show on the same day.

Tickets are currently on sale at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's website and Ticketmaster.

See all the announced acts in the gallery below.

