At the movies: Summer blockbusters galore in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - If you're a fan of big budget action sequels, then this summer you'll have no problem finding something to watch in movie theaters.

Hollywood’s summer movie season typically runs from the first weekend in May through Labor Day, but this year it got a huge jump-start with the late April release of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Marvel's latest movie has dominated in its first two weekends in theaters, and "Infinity War" has now grossed over $1.2 billion, becoming the first film to ever cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release.

RELATED: Avengers: Infinity War' scores second best weekend 2 ever

RELATED: 'Deadpool 2' Teaser Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Weirdly Paying Tribute to Artist Bob Ross: WATCH

With the latest Avengers movie now in the rear-view mirror, moviegoers will not have to wait long for its next superhero release as "Deadpool 2" hits theaters this Friday. The original came out in February 2016 and became the second-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Concluding the month of May will be the latest Star Wars film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" which comes to theaters May 25, on the 41st anniversary of the original Star Wars' release.

The summer will then be incredibly kind to parents looking for movies to take their kids as theaters will then show "Incredibles 2", "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", "Ant-Man and the Wasp", and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" among numerous others.

Each of these sequels is sure to draw sizeable crowds and movie studios hope they'll help to get word out about other new smaller films this season.

Here's a look at some of the big films (with their trailer) that will be released this summer. In the next part of the series, we'll take a look at some of the under the radar movies scheduled to also hit theaters.

And don't forget to look for the latest article each week to read reviews on what's playing at the movies.

Deadpool 2

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants -- Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino -- to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: May 18.

The movie is 2 hours and is rated R.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here. .

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: May 25.

This film is 2 hour and 23 minutes and is rated PG-13.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Ocean's 8

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting -- that's how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it's going to take -- a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target -- a necklace that's worth more than $150 million. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: June 8.

This film is rated PG-13.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Incredibles 2

Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet -- taking care of the problems of his three children. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: June 15

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (Google synopsis)

This film is rated PG-13.

Release Date: June 22.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: July 6.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Mission Impossible - Fallout

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team find themselves in a race against time after a mission goes wrong. (Google synopsis)

Release Date: July 27.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.