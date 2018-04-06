'Blockers', 'A Quiet Place' try to best 'Ready Player One' at box office

SAN ANTONIO - As reigning champ, “Ready Player One” is looking to best two new challengers at the box office this weekend.

Universal Pictures R-rated film "Blockers" which stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena is about a group of teenage girls who make a group pact to lose their virginity on prom night. The teens parents catch wind of the plan however and attempt to stop it.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a score of 88 percent giving hope that the comedy could do well this weekend. There's a chance the movie could make as much as $20 million in its weekend debut, which would actually be an impressive showing considering the recent trend of R-rated comedies that have struggled.

Another movie hitting theaters this week is “A Quiet Place” starring John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt. The pair play Lee and Evelyn Abbot, a married couple trying to protect their family from monsters who hunt humans at even the slightest noise.

The movie has received an incredible 96 percent likeability score with only a budget of $17 million. With its good word of mouth Paramount is now expected to make its money back this weekend with an opening likely as well in the low $20 million range.

Also opening this weekend is the Ted Kennedy scandal movie "Chappaquiddick" and "The Miracle Season", two movies more likely to have modest openings.

"Chappaquiddick", is about the 1969 car accident that impacted tKennedy's presidential aspirations. The movie is looking at an opening of $2 million to $4 million and has garnered a Rotten Tomato's score of 79 percent.

"The Miracle Season" is about a Midwestern volleyball team that has to deal with the death of their team leader and stars Helen Hunt and William Hurt. It also is projected to make $2 million.

Here's a look at all the latest films (with their trailer) that were released for the weekend of April 7.

Blockers

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters' plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (Google synopsis)

The movie is 1 hour and 42 minutes and is rated R.

The Miracle Season

Caroline "Line" Found is the star player and captain of the volleyball team at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Her tragic death in an accident inspires Caroline's coach and teammates to band together to try and win the state championship. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour and 39 minutes and is rated PG.

A Quiet Place

The plot follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 35 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Chappaquiddick

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy -- and ultimately changes the course of presidential history. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 41 minutes and is rated PG-13.

