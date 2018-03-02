'Coco' being shown for free Friday night at Crockett Park

SAN ANTONIO - The Best Animated Feature nominee and Best Original Song nominee "Coco" will be shown for free on Friday night at Crockett Park for interested movie lovers.

The Slab Cinemas’ Outdoor Movies series is showing the film in conjunction with San Antonio College.

The free screening starts following a Mariachi performance at 7 p.m. and comes just days before Sunday’s Academy Awards.

"Coco" is a about a young boy, Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician despite his family's generations-old ban on music. Miguel, desperate to prove his talent, finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead and meets a trickster named Héctor. The pair then embark on an journey to find the real story behind Miguel's family history.

The Disney/Pixar movie has already nabbed the honor of Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.

Also being offered on Friday via the Slab Cinemas’ Outdoor Movies series is the 1960 American historical epic war film "The Alamo" starring John Wayne as Davy Crockett.

The showing of that film will be offered outside the actual Alamo downtown and is said to start at dusk.

You can watch the trailer of "Coco" by clicking here or by viewing below.

