Disney vs. Disney: Reigning king 'Black Panther' faces 'A Wrinkle in Time'

SAN ANTONIO - It's Disney versus Disney this weekend as the reigning box office king "Black Panther" faces a challenge from the newcomer "A Wrinkle in Time".

So who wins?

According to early estimates, "Black Panther" is on pace to claim $38 million this weekend which would once again place it on top.

Disney's latest "A Wrinkle in Time," directed by Ava DuVernay is likely to collect $35 million, so the race will be extremely close.

The 1962 novel by Madeleine L'Engle is about a young girl who goes on an exploration of cosmic realms in search of her missing scientist father.

The PG-rated film stars big names Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon along with a young Storm Reid and is currently leading the weekend pre-sales on the website Fandango.

"A Wrinkle in Time" has gotten mixed reviews according to Rotten Tomatoes with just a 44 percent likeability score.

An interesting note about the movie: It is the first with a production budget of at least $100 million to be directed by a woman of color.

Elsewhere, a few smaller showings are also looking to find an audience this weekend at the box office.

"The Strangers" Prey at Night" is expected to make $7 to $9 million with its opening and is about a family road trip that goes wrong at a mobile home park. The movie is a sequel to the 2008 film "The Strangers" which made $82 million.

Both the R-rated film "Gringo" and the action movie "The Hurricane Heist" are expected to open with just $4 to $7 million starts.

None of the smaller films have received good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with "The Strangers: Prey at Night" getting the highest nod at just 33-percent.

"Gringo" has a 32-percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and "The Hurricane Heist" has a lowly 17-percent.

Here's a look at all the latest films (with their trailer) that were released for the weekend of March 9.

A Wrinkle in Time

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg's classmate Calvin O'Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe. (Google synopsis)

The movie is 2 hours and is rated PG.

The movie is 2 hours and is rated PG.

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Mike and his wife Cindy take their son and daughter on a road trip that becomes their worst nightmare. The family members soon find themselves in a desperate fight for survival when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park that's mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour and 25 minutes and is rated R.

This film is 1 hour and 25 minutes and is rated R.

The Hurricane Heist

The rural town of New Hope, Ala., has a pair of super-sized problems heading its way: There's a hurricane bearing down on the Gulf coastline, and there's a team of 30 well-armed mercenaries intent on looting the local treasury facility. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 43 minutes and is rated PG-13.

This film is 1 hour 43 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Gringo

Mild-mannered U.S. businessman Harold Soyinka finds himself at the mercy of backstabbing colleagues, local drug lords and a black ops mercenary after traveling to Mexico. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold fights to survive an increasingly dangerous situation that raises the question -- is he out of his depth or two steps ahead? (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 50 minutes and is rated R.

This film is 1 hour 50 minutes and is rated R.

