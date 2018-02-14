Looking to stay in on Valentine's Day? Check out these classic movies

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to do something easy on the wallet this year for Valentine's Day? Well you're not alone.

According to a survey done by Offers.com, 33 percent of Texans said they would be staying in for the night and more than 45 percent of all Americans surveyed say they intend to do the same.

So why not simply cuddle with a loved one and watch a movie? From ambitious gestures to quietly restrained moments, there have been plenty of quality romantic films through the years.

Here are some of the best romance films of all-time according to their fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes:

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Old-fashioned in its characters and simplicity, "An Officer and a Gentleman" does a great job of walking the line between romance and drama. This movie has a fresh rating of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zack Mayo (Richard Gere), a new member of the U.S. Navy, has a bad attitude. When he signs up for the Aviation Academy, he is met with the strict leadership of Sgt. Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.), who gives Zack a rude awakening in terms of relating with other people. (Google Summary)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Big name actors Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Renée Zellweger, do a great job of making "Jerry Maguire" the perfect meshe of romance and sports. The movie has a fresh rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

When slick sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) has a crisis of conscience, he pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that promptly gets him fired. Desperate to hang on to the athletes that he represents, Jerry starts his own management firm, with only single mother Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger) joining him. (Google Summary)

Atonement (2007)

"Atonement" features both brilliant cinematography along with quality performances from James MacAvoy and Keira Knightley in their adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. This movie has a 83 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In this sweeping English drama, based on the book by Ian McEwan, follows the lives of young lovers Cecilia Tallis (Keira Knightley) and Robbie Turner (James McAvoy). When the couple are torn apart by a lie constructed by Cecilia's jealous younger sister, Briony (Saoirse Ronan), all three of them must deal with the consequences. (Google summary)

When Harry met Salley (1989)

Rob Reiner's film set the standard for which all romantic comedies are measured. The movie has a wonderful sense of connection between stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan and has a 89 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends. Ten years later, Harry and Sally meet again at a bookstore. (Google summary)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Endlessly witty and visually appealing, "Shakespeare in Love" is a good period romantic comedy that succeeds on most every level. The movie has a 92 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Shakespeare in Love" is a romantic comedy for the 1990s set in the 1590s. It imaginatively unfolds the witty, sexy and timeless tale behind the creation of the greatest love story ever told. (Google Summary)

La La Land (2016)

"La La Land" as a film brings powerful performances as well as plenty of heart. This movie currently has a 92 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair. (Google Summary)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

"Silver Linings Playbook" -- David O. Russell's masterpiece -- brings a sensitive touch on a variety of mental issues and has a talented cast that gives it a true balance. This movie has a 92 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) wants to rebuild his life and reunite with his wife, but his parents would be happy if he just shared their obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles. Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help him reconnect with his wife, if he will do something very important for her in exchange. (Google Summary)

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone with the Wind" is one of the most definitive Hollywood films of all time. A must see at some point for movie lovers. This movie has a fresh rating of 93 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Epic Civil War drama focuses on the life of petulant southern belle Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh). Starting with her idyllic on a sprawling plantation, the film traces her survival through the tragic history of the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction, and her tangled love affairs with Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). (Google Summary)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine is a unique yet heartfelt look at both relationships and breakups. This movie has a 93 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After a painful breakup, Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her former boyfriend Joel (Jim Carrey) from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he undergoes the same procedure and slowly begins to forget the woman that he loved. (Google Summary)

The Princess Bride (1987)

"The Princess Bride" is a wonderful mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it unique. The movie has a 97 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride" which earned its own loyal audience. (Google Summary)

Casablanca (1942)

An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. This movie has a 97 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country. (Google Summary)

Before Sunrise (1995)

"Before Sunrise" is the top rated movie on our list. It is a movie that looks at modern love and has quality performances from both Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. The film has a 100 fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other. (Google Summary)

