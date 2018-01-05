Supernatural film 'Insidious: The Last Key' brings January fright to audiences

SAN ANTONIO - The third time is the charm. Or wait, is it perhaps the fourth?

That's what "Insidious: The Last Key" director Adam Robitel and writer Leigh Whannell are hoping following the release of their latest film, which also happens to be the newest installment in the "Insidious" franchise.

The new film is the second in terms of the series' in-story chronology, and follows 2015's "Insidious: Chapter 3".

Despite its PG-13 rating, the movie has a very dark and disturbing plot and actually does it best work showing both the horror and the difficulty of dealing with the pain of an abusive household.

The movies demonstrates that some of the the most horrifying things in this world are often not supernatural.

Actress Lin Shaye reprises her lead role as parapsychologist Elise Rainier who this time must investigate a haunting inside her childhood home.

The movie begins back in 1953 as the audience sees young Elise (Ava Kolker) witness spectral beings around her home. Elise, while watching over her brother Christian, is told by her mother that she should embrace her unique gift.

Her father (Josh Stewart) however fanatically disagrees and abuses Elise every time she says she's seen a ghost. He goes on to beat her mercilessly before eventually locking her in the basement, where she meets multiple specters.

Elise eventually runs away from home to escape her father's brutality and years later an elder Elise and her sidekicks Specs (Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson) travel to the fictional Five Keys, New Mexico to investigate a paranormal sighting on behalf of the home's new owner, Ted Garza.

While there, Elise reunites with her now-middle-aged brother and meets his teenage daughters Melissa (Spencer Locke) and Imogen (Caitlin Gerard), one of whom has seemingly inherited the family knack for seeing ghosts.

Moviegoers will find the film's pace is quite up tempo and those unfamiliar with the genre will enjoy the jumpy ride. Viewers also will enjoy the comedic elements brought to the film.

The movie, which is being shown in 3,000 plus theaters across the country, is projected to make $20-22 million in ticket sales but only has a 20% “fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Incidious: The Last Key," is 1 hour and 43 minutes and is rated PG-13. It opens nation wide on Jan. 5.

You can view the trailer below or by clicking here. .

