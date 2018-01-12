Trio of new movies looking to unseat 'Jumanji' over MLK weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The second weekend in January has a trio of new movies looking to challenge the reigning king at the box office, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

“Paddington 2,” Liam Neeson’s “The Commuter,” and Taraji P. Henson’s “Proud Mary” all are looking to score big with audiences during the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The latest bear flick “Paddington 2” according to estimates has the best chance of winning the weekend out of the newcomers. Warner Bros. has placed it in 3,702 venues and projections say it could make as much as $25 million.

Critics speak highly about "Paddington 2" as it is currently rated at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Already in theaters overseas, critics have praised the film's direction, screenplay and Hugh Grant’s performance as Phoenix Buchanan while receiving three nominations, including Best British Film and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Grant.

In 2015 the original “Paddington” scored $268 million worldwide and made $19 million during its opening.

"The Commuter" released by Lionsgate has Liam Neeson playing a train passenger who becomes involved in a murder plot after meeting a cryptic woman.

The action-thriller is projected to make $12–14 million in around 2,800 theaters and currently has a 73% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Early reviewers say that moviegoers who enjoyed "Taken" and "Non-Stop" will also enjoy Neeson's latest.

"Proud Mary" stars Taraji P. Henson as a woman who works for a crime family and is completely upended when she has to deal with a young boy after a professional hit goes wrong.

Despite only being shown in 2,000 locations around the country, the movie is expected to gross around $20 million. It presently does not have a score yet on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's a look at all the latest films (with their trailer) that were released for the weekend of Jan. 12.

Paddington 2

Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration. (Google synopsis)

The movie is 1 hour and 43 minutes is rated PG.

The Commuter

Insurance salesman Michael is on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding, and he is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy that carries life and death stakes for everyone on the train. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 45 minutes and is rated PG-13.

Proud Mary

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad. (Google synopsis)

This film is 1 hour 29 minutes and is rated R.

