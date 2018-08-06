Entertainment

Music festival posts "couch shaming" photos after concertgoers leave furniture behind

Wacken Open Air organizers say the problem isn't as bad as some years in past

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Courtesy: @Wacken/Twitter

WACKEN, Germany - Wacken Open Air is the largest heavy metal festival in the world. Since 1990, thousands of people from around the globe have traveled to the small village in Northern Germany to rage and mosh and headbang.

But apparently, some metal fans prefer to enjoy their death growls and primal screams from the comforts of a couch. Concertgoers actually bring couches to the festival. The problem is, they leave them behind when they go.  

RELATED: Elderly men escape nursing home, police find them at heavy metal festival

Wacken Open Air wrapped up its 4-day festival on Sunday. This morning, the festival's twitter feed was filled with couch-shaming pics. 

Enjoy!

Related Content: Cardi B and other top hip-hop and EDM acts to perform at Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.