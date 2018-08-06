Music festival posts "couch shaming" photos after concertgoers leave furniture behind

WACKEN, Germany - Wacken Open Air is the largest heavy metal festival in the world. Since 1990, thousands of people from around the globe have traveled to the small village in Northern Germany to rage and mosh and headbang.

But apparently, some metal fans prefer to enjoy their death growls and primal screams from the comforts of a couch. Concertgoers actually bring couches to the festival. The problem is, they leave them behind when they go.

Wacken Open Air wrapped up its 4-day festival on Sunday. This morning, the festival's twitter feed was filled with couch-shaming pics.



And here we go again. Lonely and abandoned in #Wacken. Poor thing looks like it suffered. pic.twitter.com/FybuRZ0Hqf — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

OK, I am not supposed to do any sofa shaming but wow these are ugly. We don't want them either in #Wacken pic.twitter.com/iPEWoCziqS — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Abstract art is never going out of fashion - dumping trash at #Wacken is... pic.twitter.com/ci9fV58Rhf — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Chains and leather, chains and leather... and couches. Great Running Wild setlist this year in #Wacken pic.twitter.com/dxKNaX084m — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Alternative fun fact: in #Wacken most people prefer War Ensemble to couch ensemble. pic.twitter.com/AJ7KNhIzGm — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Quite a lot of effort went into the construction this sofa shelter. Now take it Home Form #Wacken pic.twitter.com/WU5lYC0NfY — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Well, if we had been concieved in this, we might have tried to leave it too. But hey, it's your family, so come on, take it back from #Wacken pic.twitter.com/aRADuYqDrC — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

Well, these colours clash with the gras. What are the #Wacken cows supposed to think? pic.twitter.com/amEi8zBfc5 — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

And a final mind-boggling view of this year's couchapocalypse. They got harder to hunt down this year. Let's all try to make them extinct in #Wacken pic.twitter.com/ehwERHpLGa — Wacken Open Air (@Wacken) August 5, 2018

