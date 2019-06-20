Need a break? Here are the movies to see in San Antonio today

In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Antonio.

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Set to be released on Friday, June 21, "Toy Story 4" already has a Tomatometer Score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Boston Globe's Ty Burr said, "For millennial audiences who've grown up with Woody and the gang over years of toy stories, the movie may even seem a minor miracle — proof that faith can be kept in a faithless world," while Justin Chang of NPR noted, "Long after the contrived and misfired bits have faded, the brilliantly visualized action sequences and the pinpricks of emotion stay with you."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (1255 S.W. Loop 410), Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row), Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge) and Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road) through Thursday, June 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of "Avengers: Infinity War," the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94% and an Audience Score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on April 26. The San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter — and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it — have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

You can catch it at Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road) through Monday, June 24; Regal Cielo Vista & RPX (2828 Cinema Ridge), Regal Northwoods (17640 Henderson Pass) and Santikos Silverado 16 Theatre (11505 W. Loop 1604 N) through Tuesday, June 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89% and an Audience Score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has been getting attention since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, [director Dexter] Fletcher is your man," while Leah Pickett of the Chicago Reader stated, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

It's playing at Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro (4522 Fredericksburg Road) through Thursday, June 27, and Regal Alamo Quarry (255 E. Basse Road) through Monday, June 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

