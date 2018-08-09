Need some help getting the kids to bed? Mickey and friends can help!

Every parent knows bedtime routines can be challenging. Kids can come up with every excuse to delay going to sleep. Disney is hoping to help, at least for the next few weeks.

Disney is offering a good-night message from some of its characters. Parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and follow the prompts to choose a message from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy or Goofy.

The messages, which are meant to encourage kids to get to bed, will be available through the end of August.

Parental Warning: There is a message for parents before the goodnight message. Also, you can only choose one message per call, so the plan could backfire if your kids want to call again and again to hear them all.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.