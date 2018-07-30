Neil Diamond performs surprise show for Lake Christine firefighters

BASALT, Colo. - Neil Diamond performed a rendition of his classic hit “Sweet Caroline” for the Lake Christine firefighters Friday and the good times never seemed so good.

Diamond and his wife Katie stopped by the Lake Christine Fire command post to thank the firefighters for their efforts.

The singer and his wife have owned a home in the area for two decades.

"I've been here for 20 years, and you made everybody happy. The heaviness on our hearts is gone,” Diamond said to the firefighters before his acoustic performance.

The Lake Christine fire is 82 percent contained as of Monday morning.

The fire started July 3 at a Basalt firing range and at one point the fire reportedly spanned 12,588 acres.

Diamond, 76, retired from touring in January after announcing he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

