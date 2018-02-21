NESA finally presents musical 'Chicago' after years of rejection

SAN ANTONIO - After years of wishing and hoping, the North East School of the Arts is finally able to raise the curtain and present the musical "Chicago."

It wasn't an easy task to get the production rights to the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

"We have been trying to get the rights for several years, and we actually thought we had them for a few years ago," NESA dance director Dena Mabry said. "And then the national tour came out, and they came to San Antonio, so they pulled the rights from us."

When school officials decide on the production for the upcoming season, the performance rights are paid for, according to school officials.

District officials said they requested the rights to "Chicago" for the last 10 years, but they were always rejected. This year, the timing was in their favor.

Andrea Diaz has been studying her character, Velma Kelly, by researching choreographer, dancer and director Bob Fosse, who is best known for his work in "Chicago."

"This has always been a dream role of mine, and I didn't think I would get to play (it) this soon," Diaz said.

Eleanor Hardwick said the play is funnier than some people might think.

"People don't know it as being funny. They know it for the great numbers," she said.

Performances at the the Lee High School Theater are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and March 1-3, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 4.

