Never-heard Emilio Navaira song released nearly two years after Tejano star's death

SAN ANTONIO - A never before-heard song from Tejano star Emilio Navaira was released Monday afternoon nearly two years after the San Antonio singer’s death.

Tejano radio station KXTN 107.5 FM announced on its social media pages it was set to release the world premiere of Navaira's newest song "En San Antonio” on Monday at 5 p.m.

It's almost time for the world premiere of Emilio Navaira's newest song "En San Antonio" to air at 5pm on KXTN 107.5 FM. If you're no where near a radio, you're able to stream it via the FREE Uforia app or online at https://t.co/qCKA8s7Wqs or click here: https://t.co/YmA1vFfOEQ pic.twitter.com/uRlenONfMR — KXTN 107.5 FM (@kxtn1075) May 7, 2018

A check of KXTN’s recently played songs list showed the song in the station’s rotation.

Navaira died at the age of 53 of natural causes at his New Braunfels home on May 16, 2016. An autopsy determined Navaira died of cardiovascular disease.

Navaira was described as the Garth Brooks of Tejano music and is widely credited with bringing the genre to the mainstream in the late 1980s and '90s, along with Selena.

Navaira also made several headlines off the stage. He was charged with his third DWI after a tour bus he was driving crashed in 2008.

In January 2000, Navaira was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and resisting arrest. He was released on bail.

Navaira was born in 1962 and raised on the South Side, graduated from McCollum High School in 1980, and went on to win multiple Grammy and Tejano Music awards.

He released more than a dozen albums throughout his career.

