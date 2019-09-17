New, highly rated Amazon animated series 'Undone' set in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - "Undone" is a new animated dramedy from Amazon that is set in San Antonio.

Each of the eight episodes runs approximately 23 minutes and follows a character named Alma.

Alma finds herself in a unique position to manipulate time after nearly dying in a car accident, according to Amazon.

The show follows her as she seeks to find the truth surrounding her father's death and is streaming now for Prime members.

Watch the trailer here.

Your perception of the world is about to change. Our new animated series #Undone is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/kaobzk596g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) September 13, 2019

