Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa to perform in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa will perform in San Antonio this September as part of her upcoming tour.

Event organizers said the Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation has added 17 dates to her first North American tour, called Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, including a performance Sept. 14 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Tickets for the added date will go on sale to the general public at noon April 12 at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000, event organizers said.

Fans who subscribe to JoJo's Siwanatorz email club will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Event organizers said American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 70-city tour will kick off in Phoenix on May 17, event organizers said. Click here for more information.

