Frances McDormand's Oscar statue stolen, returned

(CNN) - Best-actress winner Frances McDormand's Oscar night took a dark turn after someone stole her golden statue.

A representative for McDormand told CNN that an individual walked off with McDormand's Oscar, while she was at the Governor's Ball after the ceremony.

"I can confirm that, after a brief time apart last night, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited," McDormand's rep said. "They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out."

The Associated Press reported that Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft said Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman. Herrera said Bryant was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Bryant had a ticket for the event, authorities said.

McDormand won her second Oscar on Sunday. She previously won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in "Fargo" in 1997.

McDormand gave a rousing acceptance speech, asking all the female Oscar nominees in attendance to rise from their seats. She then urged the entertainment industry to tell more stories by and about women.

Editor's Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.

