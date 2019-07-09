Patty Mills is a married man and his Hawaii wedding looked AWESOME

Spurs point guard Patty Mills is a bachelor no more.

Photos and videos on social media show Mills and his bride, Alyssa Levesque -- now Alyssa Mills -- said "I do" Monday on the big island.

A geotag on a photo from former Spur Boris Diaw shows the Millses wed in Waimea Valley. Patty Mills wore a burgundy suit while his groomsmen sported beige suits with cropped pants. Alyssa Mills donned a white lace-covered gown, while her bridesmaids wore floor-length gowns of off-white hues.

The Millses held their reception in Waimea Falls Park according to another guest's geotag. It appears the couple also held a welcome party for their guests prior to their wedding.

In addition to Diaw, Spurs legend Tim Duncan and Spurs point guard Derrick White attended the Mills wedding, Instagram photos show.

Patty Mills proposed to his now-bride in May 2018.

Alyssa Mills, who owns her own swim line called Straitswim, has dated Patty Mills for more than five years and has known him since college. The couple both attended St. Mary's College in California.

Patty Mills has played for the Spurs since the 2010-2011 season. He appeared in 82 games in his most recent season with the silver and black.

