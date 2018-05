Sir Paul McCartney joins thousands of people, many of them students, march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in New York.

AUSTIN, Texas - Big names will be heading to Austin this October for the ACL Music Festival, including a former Beatle.

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, and Travis Scott are a few of the big names announced Tuesday morning.

This year, the ACL Music Festival will take place Oct. 5-7, and Oct. 12-14.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Click here, for the full list of performers.

