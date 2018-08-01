People are doing a double take over Jennifer Lopez's denim boots

Jennifer Lopez is arguably one of the most beautiful, fashionable women of our time. But the boots she was photographed wearing on Tuesday have a lot of people scratching their heads. Did her pants fall down? Nope, they're actually denim boots, but they definitely give the appearance that JLo is sans pants.

Here's what some people are saying about the pants on Twitter:

(Vote in our poll at the end of the story.)

Y’all omg I looked at that first picture for ages trying to understand why jlo walked out with her pants around her knees but they’re her boots 😩 pic.twitter.com/DlUC3vvVkP — tori nicole (@torinicolebass) July 31, 2018

@JLo @Versace boots look like she forgot to pull up her pants after going to the restroom... mama, u are a fashion icon.. but this... this is a sin! pic.twitter.com/Besv8Tr5eP — Nene (@Zole32) August 1, 2018

I thought JLo’s pants came down while walking?? 🤣🤣

That’s supposedly denim boots 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/XNO75ypTdV — ♻️ (@CheezFryz) August 1, 2018

I love jlo but listennnn these boots are making me so uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/rb63qt0dIF — Celeste Langhammer (@clang848) August 1, 2018

Would be impossible not to laugh out loud if any family member came downstairs with a pair of these on “so, how do I look?” https://t.co/EU5VL6n84n — PhilGardener (@phildener) August 1, 2018

