Entertainment

People are doing a double take over Jennifer Lopez's denim boots

Love 'em or hate 'em?

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Jennifer Lopez is arguably one of the most beautiful, fashionable women of our time. But the boots she was photographed wearing on Tuesday have a lot of people scratching their heads. Did her pants fall down? Nope, they're actually denim boots, but they definitely give the appearance that JLo is sans pants.

Here's what some people are saying about the pants on Twitter:

(Vote in our poll at the end of the story.)

 

