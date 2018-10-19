People legitimately terrified of newest Netflix smash hit 'Haunting of Hill House'

SAN ANTONIO - The “Haunting of Hill House” is Netflix’s newest hit, and people are both terrified and elated to finally have something to watch that is truly scary - at least, according to those who’ve already started watching.

The 10-episode series alternates between the past and present of a family dealing with memories from their old house.

Often referred to as the King of Horror, novelist Stephen King also commented on the “Haunting of Hill House,” calling it “close to a work of genius.”

“I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great,” King said on Twitter.

Watch the trailer for “Haunting of Hill House” below:

Twitter users have lauded the recent horror series as well.



Haunting of hill house is making me terror vomit in joyful confusion. So I love it. — SpookyLukey👻 (@RupaulFTompkins) October 13, 2018

uh, Haunting of hill house is more than “sorta scary” and everyone who told me so is a traitor. I’ll remember this, I’ve written it down — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) October 18, 2018

Yup. Bent Neck Girl episode of Haunting of Hill House right before bed was a terrible terrible mistake. pic.twitter.com/EWwDqzQ4YR — Jarre (@Rank4HT) October 18, 2018

Nell’s episode on the Haunting of Hill House is by far the most horrifying (...so far...) pic.twitter.com/8lPqlc5xIZ — KoKo (@kklotto) October 19, 2018

I love scary films but The Haunting of Hill House is absolutely terrifying pic.twitter.com/z3pysV6k0T — Ciara Byrne (@CiaraByrne7) October 19, 2018

The Haunting of Hill House was terrifying and amazing 🔥#NetflixHillHouse — Antonio Larosa (@AntonioLarosa) October 19, 2018

The Haunting of Hill House. Don’t let the title fool you. Although it sounds like one of the thousands of mediocre horror movies to come out of the early 2000’s, it is by far the best horror-series I’ve ever seen. Please watch @haunting — Nate Petrosky (@Petrosky_) October 19, 2018

Shoutout to my body, my anxiety, and my recent binging of the haunting of hill house for waking me up at exactly 3AM last night 👌 👌 👌 — Cailey Tervo (@caileytervo) October 18, 2018

I’m now a whopping seven minutes in to The Haunting of Hill House, pre opening credits, and already yelped. If it’s ten episodes of jump scares then I’ll die from anxiety 😆 — Kat (@xLibitinax) October 15, 2018

