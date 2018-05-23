Big name artists scheduled to perform for Float Fest in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Float Fest has announced the performance schedule lineup for July 21 and 22 in San Marcos.

Major acts including Bassnectar, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dog, Run The Jewels, Tame Impala and Glass Animals will headline two stages, along with many other acts.

Float Fest is the only festival in the world to combine the Texas tradition of floating the river and live music, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to host some of the nation’s most talented artists and continue shaping our local community as a destination to find a unique festival experience,” said Marcus Federman, founder of Float Fest. “Floating the beautiful river is a Texas tradition, and we’re thrilled to give fans and visitors a chance to experience their favorite music while doing so.”

Float Fest also organizes a river cleanup project called Keep the River Clean.

Float Fest cleanup efforts include mesh biodegradable trash bags available for free with tubes for floating, River Wranglers on canoes to help take trash bags, trash receptacles available after tubing at shuttle pickup stations. It also includes the Float Fest crew cleaning up the river before, during, and after the festival with divers and boats to ensure a safe and clean zone, according to a press release.

View the performance schedule here.

