SAN ANTONIO - PetSmart locations across the nation are getting into the hoppin' spirit of Easter, offering free photos with the Easter bunny Sunday.

The photo sessions will be held at the PetSmart location closest to you from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Click here to find a PetSmart location

Pet parents can use their own cameras or get a free, digital photo file via email.

The spring event is part of PetSmart's monthly PetSmart Parties.

