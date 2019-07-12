Plenty of family fun taking place around SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is something for everyone this weekend around the city.

Here's a list of events taking place.

26th Annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival: This year this festival will feature an all-female lineup. Every Friday starting this week you can hear a different jazz musician at the Wonderland of the Americas Theatre. The concert series is free to attend from Friday through Aug. 2.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar: This classic story comes to life at the Magic Theatre. The show will run from Friday through Aug. 4. Tickets are still available.

River City Cluster of Dog Shows: The top dogs in the area will be competing in this dog show all weekend long. The competition started Thursday and will continue into Sunday. This takes place at the Expo Hall at Freeman Coliseum. There will also exhibitors from all over the world in attendance. It is free to attend.

Cine Festival: This festival hosted by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center returns this week for its 41st year. The festival runs all weekend long and will feature 30 films. Each film was shot in Texas or directed by a Texas filmmaker. Passes for the film festival range from $8 to $50.

Peach Fest 2019: The Fredericksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is presenting this event at the Shops at La Cantera. Vendors will be offering peaches, peach wines, jellies, salsas, candles and much more. This is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asada Together Fest: This ultimate grill competition comes to San Antonio on Sunday. This will take place at Mission County Park. It is free to attend but you must pay to compete.

