There's plenty of family fun taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Get the family together for some fun this weekend.

Here's a list of events taking place.

Vaquero Cook-Off: This is the first year of this event put together by the San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo. It will feature live music, fun and of course a cook-off competition. The food categories are Spanish rice, charro beans, carne guisada and menudo. This will take place both Friday and Saturday at La Villita. This is free to attend.

Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive: This annual free event takes place Saturday morning. The parade starts at 11 a.m. under I-35 on W. Houston St. You can watch all the festivities live on KSAT 12 if you can't make it.

Jersey Boys: This popular Broadway show returns to the Majestic Theatre. Shows are scheduled Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat: This family-fun show will be at the Magik Theatre starting on Friday through March 2. Shows are scheduled thoughout the weekend. Tickets can be purchased online.

Mardi Gras Festival & Parade: This New Orleans-style celebration has begun at Fiesta Texas. The festival and parade runs on all operating days until March 3. All the Mardi Gras fun is included when you purchase standard admission tickets.

