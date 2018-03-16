Plenty of green beer, concerts all around town this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It's the last weekend of spring break and also St. Patrick's Day weekend. There will be plenty of music and fun being had all around town as many events will be taking place.

St. Patrick's Day Festival & Parade: This event starts Friday and continues into Saturday. This will take place all along the River Walk and Arneson River Theatre. On Friday, the river will also be dyed green and parade on Saturday starts at 4 p.m.

Tejano Music Awarads Fan Fair: This yearly event has already started and continues into Sunday. Over 200 bands will be performing at this free event at Market Square.

Univision Fan Fair: More tejano music can be heard at La Villita this weekend. This event is also free and runs all weekend long.

Roger Creager: The country music star will be at Gruene Hall on Friday and Saturday. He will be joined by the Powell Brothers. Doors open at 7 p.m. Bad news, both shows are already sold out.

Wade Bowen: Floore's Country Store in Helotes will also be a good place to go this weekend. Wade Bowen will take the stage and tickets are still available. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Eli Young Band: Another country act will be performing this weekend, the Eli Young Band will be at The Roundup Outdoor Music Venue in Boerne on Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $45. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Pat Green: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Pat Green at The Rustic. Special guest Cory Morrow will also be performing. General admission is $27. Cory Morrow opens up the show at 9 p.m., and Pat Green will follow.

Michelada Mania: Chef Johnny Hernandez is putting this event on at La Gloria Dominion. It is from 1 to 5 p.m. A ticket is $10, and it gets you one sample from each competitor and one order of tacos.

