Plenty to do around the area ahead of 4th of July

SAN ANTONIO - The Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year, and early celebrations are beginning this weekend.
Here is a look at everything going on around the area Friday through Sunday.
Celebrate the songs of Willie Nelson: The music legend himself won't be there, Nik Lee & The TX Gents will be covering classic Willie hits all night at the Rustic. This event is Friday at 7 p.m. It is free to attend with RSVP.
Fourth of July Artisan Show: This will take place Friday through Monday along the River Walk. There will be plenty of options to shop from including crafts, clothes and art.
"The Wizard of Oz": The Woodlawn Theatre is featuring this timeless classic. Shows run every Friday through Sunday beginning this week until July 29. Tickets are on sale now.
Freedom Fest: Beginning Saturday through July 8 this even will take place at the Historic Market Place. It is a free event that will feature plenty of entertainment and live music.
Family, Fun and Freedom Fest: This event includes a carnival, food, volleyball and softball tournaments and live music Friday and Saturday in Floresville. Some of musical acts include Little Joe y La Family, La Sombra and Eclipse Tribute to Journey. There will even be a fireworks display Saturday night. It is $10 to get in.
San Antonio Bakes to End Family Separation: Bakers from across the area will gather Saturday for a bake sell for a cause. This bake sale is to raise money for the RAICES legal representation, education and advocacy fund. This will take place from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex.
Pride Parade: This yearly parade will take place along North Main Avenue on Saturday starting at 9 p.m. There are two grand marshals this year: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Del Rio Mayor Bruno "Ralphy" Lozano.
