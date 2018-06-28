Plenty to do around the area ahead of 4th of July

A group of marchers hold a giant rainbow flag while participating in the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade.

SAN ANTONIO - The Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year, and early celebrations are beginning this weekend.

Here is a look at everything going on around the area Friday through Sunday.

Celebrate the songs of Willie Nelson: The music legend himself won't be there, Nik Lee & The TX Gents will be covering classic Willie hits all night at the Rustic. This event is Friday at 7 p.m. It is free to attend with RSVP.

Fourth of July Artisan Show: This will take place Friday through Monday along the River Walk. There will be plenty of options to shop from including crafts, clothes and art.

"The Wizard of Oz": The Woodlawn Theatre is featuring this timeless classic. Shows run every Friday through Sunday beginning this week until July 29. Tickets are on sale now.

Freedom Fest: Beginning Saturday through July 8 this even will take place at the Historic Market Place. It is a free event that will feature plenty of entertainment and live music.

Family, Fun and Freedom Fest: This event includes a carnival, food, volleyball and softball tournaments and live music Friday and Saturday in Floresville. Some of musical acts include Little Joe y La Family, La Sombra and Eclipse Tribute to Journey. There will even be a fireworks display Saturday night. It is $10 to get in.

San Antonio Bakes to End Family Separation: Bakers from across the area will gather Saturday for a bake sell for a cause. This bake sale is to raise money for the RAICES legal representation, education and advocacy fund. This will take place from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m at Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex.

Pride Parade: This yearly parade will take place along North Main Avenue on Saturday starting at 9 p.m. There are two grand marshals this year: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and Del Rio Mayor Bruno "Ralphy" Lozano.

