Plenty to do around town this Father's Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend is Father's Day and there are several festivals going that you can take Dad to.

Here's a look at events happening this weekend.

Donut Fest: This event was supposed to happen in early May but had to be rescheduled because of bad weather. It will take place Saturday at the Tobin Center. All the fun starts at 10 a.m. The bad news is that pre-sale tickets are sold out. The good news, there will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door Saturday morning for $15.

Celebrity Fan Fest: This comic convention runs Friday through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. Several celebrities will be in attendance, including stars from the "Avengers" films and the WWE. There will also be exhibitors and special attractions. There are several different ticket packages still for sale.

Honey Festival: Did you know that Uvalde is the honey capital of the world? Well on Friday and Saturday, the city is celebrating everything honey at the Honey Festival in downtown Uvalde. There will be food, a bake-off, a street dance and, of course, honey. The festival is free to attend.

The Saga 5th Anniversary Celebration: The Saga video/art projection on San Fernando Cathedral celebrates five years on Saturday. There will be a lineup of live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be three projections of the Saga starting at 9 p.m. This is all free and open to public at Main Plaza.

Father Fest: This fun event for dads will take place Sunday from noon The event is free from noon to 9 p.m. at the Alamo Beer Co. There will be food, games, music and raffles.

