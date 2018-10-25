Entertainment

Pop music superstar Ariana Grande announces return to San Antonio

Grande to perform at AT&T Center on May 17

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Pop music superstar Ariana Grande is coming back to perform in San Antonio.

Grande announced the first leg of The Sweetener World Tour on Thursday, which includes a return trip to the AT&T Center on May 17.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000.

Grande performed at the AT&T Center in April in front of more than 12,000 fans.

She is scheduled to perform May 19 in Houston at the Toyota Center and May 21 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center​.

