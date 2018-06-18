Popular chicken & waffles restaurant to open second spot with drive thru

SAN ANTONIO - A relatively new but very popular local restaurant is getting a second San Antonio location and this one will have a drive thru!

The South Chicken & Waffles is close to opening a fast-food version of its flagship location. The South Chicken & Waffles Express getting read to open on Nacogdoches Road near O'Connor Road.

The original restaurant serves up southern favorites like grits, deep-fried pork chops, biscuits and gravy, gumbo and, of course, fried chicken and waffles.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, opening day for the new spot will happen soon.

"You can almost taste that hot, fresh and flavorful homestyle fried chicken, coupled with our light and crispy buttermilk or red velvet waffles, dusted with sweet powdered sugar and drizzled with delicious Aunt Jemima syrup!!" the post reads.

