Post Malone to perform in San Antonio for Runaway tour

SAN ANTONIO - Grammy nominated rapper Post Malone will be making a stop in San Antonio on his Runaway tour.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will join the multi-platinum artist at the AT&T Center on Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale tickets available to Citi cardmembers starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

View the full list of tour dates below:

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, September 14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Monday, September 16 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Tuesday, September 17 Portland, OR MODA Center Thursday, September 19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, September 21 Fresno, CA* Save Mart Center Sunday, September 22 Las Vegas, CA Life Is Beautiful Festival Thursday, September 26 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Sunday, September 29 Detroit, MI Little Ceasars Arena Thursday, October 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Sunday, October 6 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wednesday, October 9 Boston, MA TD Garden Friday, October 11 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall Saturday, October 12 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Monday, October 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thursday, October 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Friday, October 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sunday, October 20 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, October 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Friday, October 25 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Arena Sunday, October 27 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival Tuesday, October 29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Saturday, November 2 Dallas, TX Posty Fest Tuesday, November 5 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, November 8 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Sunday, November 10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Monday, November 11 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Thursday, November 14 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Saturday, November 16 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Wednesday, November 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

