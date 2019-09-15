Quick Tips: Eating Healthier

SAN ANTONIO - Katy Bowen with Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) shares her five quick tips for eating healthier:

Choose colorful vegetables

Eat mostly plants Whole grains Fruits Vegetables

Don't skip breakfast It could cause you to overeat or reach for an unhealthy snack

Avoid sugary drinks and drink more water Try making a pitcher of water with strawberries and basil or cucumbers, then enjoy it all week

Eat at home at least 5 times a week

