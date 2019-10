SAN ANTONIO - Extreme Makeover Home Edition star Ty Pennington gives us his quick tips for remodeling your home:

Before you start, make sure you can finish Don't go too big too fast

" Don't be stupid, it's not smart ” Make sure to use proper safety gear

Don't be stupid, it's not smart Seek professional help " Armchair designers " can do cosmetic work, like painting Leave larger projects, like plumbing or construction, to the professionals



